Boenning Scattergood Comments on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.77 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

