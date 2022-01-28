Bonfida Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $75.84 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

