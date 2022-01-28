Boosted Finance Trading Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00004252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $95,209.04 and approximately $30,835.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.