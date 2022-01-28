Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $88.19 and last traded at $89.02. Approximately 7,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 603,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

