Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

BAH stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 3,330,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

