Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.48

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.48 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 28549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

