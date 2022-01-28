BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

