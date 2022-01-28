Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $391,717.03

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $391,717.03 and approximately $29,423.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00107030 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

