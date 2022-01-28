Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.69. 6,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 148,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boxed alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxed stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,828,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,150,000. Boxed accounts for 14.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Boxed at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.