BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,897,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOXS opened at $0.01 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

