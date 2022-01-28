BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 14.35 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.30. The company has a market cap of £16.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 27 ($0.36).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
