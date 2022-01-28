BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 14.35 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.30. The company has a market cap of £16.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

