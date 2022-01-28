Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,267,171 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Santander worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

