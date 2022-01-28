Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,264 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

