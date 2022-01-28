Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DaVita worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

