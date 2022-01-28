Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,258 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AerCap worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

AER stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

