Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,693 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Essent Group worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ESNT opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

