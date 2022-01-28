Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

FB stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

