Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 10,304 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AutoNation worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

