Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 45,081 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.48 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

