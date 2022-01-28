Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 670,196 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,196 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Two Harbors Investment worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $15,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $4,266,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

