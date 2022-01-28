Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 408,122 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 408,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,555,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

