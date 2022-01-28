Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

