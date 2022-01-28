Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.