Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

