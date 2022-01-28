Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486,861 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.