Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

