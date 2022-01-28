Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $24.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

