Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $986,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

