Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $25.94 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $25,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Centene stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

