Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 196.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,095,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,843,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

