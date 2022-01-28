Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $37.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.89 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

