Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $42.03 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Popular worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Popular by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

BPOP opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.