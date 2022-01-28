Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $44.39 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

