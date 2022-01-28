Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Eastman Chemical worth $41,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.