Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 103,159 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $43,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.49.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

