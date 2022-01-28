Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.