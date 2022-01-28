Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

