Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,634 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

