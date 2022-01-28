Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,027 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

MCK stock opened at $255.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.