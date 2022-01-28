Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 159,240 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,240 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

