Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 174,449 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,449 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Antero Midstream worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

