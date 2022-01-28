Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 25,887 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of State Street worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of STT opened at $93.12 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

