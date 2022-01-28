Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 55,147 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 269,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

