Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,125 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

