Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average is $230.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

