Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,159 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.22. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

