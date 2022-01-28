Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

