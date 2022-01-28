Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.