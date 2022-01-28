Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

