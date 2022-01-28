Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $18.70. Braskem shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 65,030 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

